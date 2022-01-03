Watch: Flyover of Marshall Fire aftermath

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery efforts continue for the Marshall Fire. The SkyFOX news chopper flew over the aftermath of the fire on Monday morning.

Residents in parts of Boulder County were allowed to get back to their homes as of Sunday evening. Boulder County said these areas have been moved to a soft closure, meaning that the area is open to residents only with proof of identification.

Creekside, Circle Park, and The Ridge. This includes the area from the intersection of Rock Creek Parkway and McCaslin Boulevard south to Coalton Road and east to the intersection with Coalton Road and Rock Creek Parkway.

South 68th south to Davidson Ditch. This includes any areas accessible off of South 68th.

The fire that sparked Thursday burned more than 6,200 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

