WATCH: Five African penguins arrive at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest exhibit

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Saturday, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the addition of five African penguins, which will be the first inhabitants at the Zoo’s newest exhibit, Water’s Edge: Africa.

The zoo says four penguins (a mom-and-dad pair, named Safara and Alex, and their two sons, Rudo and Rufaro) came all the way from San Francisco.

One penguin, a female named Pomona, took a drive down I-25 from Denver Zoo.

The zoo says the five tuxedoed birds didn’t take more than a minute to say hello and begin exploring their brand-new indoor pool and rocks together.

Although the Zoo is temporarily closed until further notice, construction on Water’s Edge: Africa continues.

