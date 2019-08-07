WATCH: Firefighters knock down apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department worked quickly to knock down a fire at the Park Meadows Apartment complex off Circle and Lake Tuesday night.

Shammie Sarabia lives in the complex and captured video as, what appeared to be the roof of one unit at 809 Mt. Werner Circle, burned.

In a note to FOX21 News, Sarabia thanked the crews for their quick response and heroic actions.

CSFD noted on Twitter that they had the fire out at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night and had no reports of injuries.

FOX21 News is working to learn what caused the fire as well as the extent of damages.