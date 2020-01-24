WATCH: EPSO inmate rushes deputies moments before death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the surveillance video of the in-custody jail death as well as the names of the 10 deputies that were involved.

On Friday January 17, 2020, at approximately 9:50 P.M., an inmate in the El Paso County Jail died while in custody. The inmate has been identified as 44-year-old Brian Clark of Colorado Springs.

The inmate was housed in the medical section at the time, and passed despite immediate life saving measures by deputies, medical staff and first responders.

The Sheriff’s Office said Clark rushed deputies, as they attempted to switch out a defective safety smock. A call for assistance was made over the radio, and several deputies responded to medical and assisted in restraining Clark for his safety and the safety of the deputies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clark continued to resist deputies up until the point he was put in the chair. At that time, he suffered a major cardiac event, was wheeled into a trauma room where life saving efforts were performed, yet unsuccessful.

In-Custody Death Video Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office:

This video is from the Medical Section at the El Paso County Jail at approximately 9:18 PM.

The sergeants and deputies involved in this incident are:

Sergeant Amy Ward, date of hire: 03-17-2008, assigned to Security Division.

Sergeant Lene Lipford, date of hire: 12-15-2010, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy Alexander Yakovlev, date of hire: 05-31-2016, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy Araceli Valle, date of hire: 08-29-2016, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy Candace Bradburry, date of hire: 06-10-2019, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy David Divine, date of hire: 08-27-2018, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy Elmer Ibarra, date of hire: 09-06-2016, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy John Vela, date of hire: 05-14-2018, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy Kyle Shelhamer, date of hire: 04-04-2011, assigned to Security Division.

Deputy Lisa Webster, date of hire: 05-31-2016, assigned to Security Division.

All sergeants and deputies have returned to full duty.