(El PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to provide comments and information regarding the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) involvement in the alleged property dispute between Courtney and Nicole Mallery and their neighbor.

The press conference can also be watched live, here.

The press conference will be held at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs and will include El Paso County Executive Director of Communications Vernon Stewart, El Paso County District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Christopher Gonzalez.

Courtney Mallery will be in court today for a first appearance hearing at 3 p.m.