WATCH: Dr. Moma discusses CDPHE allegations of mishandling of vaccines

COLORADO SPRINGS — The provider behind a vaccine distribution mishap is speaking out after nearly 4,000 people are being asked to get revaccinated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Sylvienash Moma, DNP will hold a press conference on Monday at 3 p.m. She plans to address the concerns of the community and answer any questions.

The state has not released details into the investigation, but they did take possession of 3,150 Pfizer and Moderna doses from Dr. Moma. Of the confiscated doses, the state health department confirmed all had to be discarded. They said proper handling and temperatures had not been maintained.

She had already administered 3,933 vaccines.

In Colorado, though, DNPs are allowed to prescribe, diagnose, and treat patients without physician oversight. It is also correct to refer to DNPs as “doctors.”

CDPHE says it verified medical licenses with the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) prior to approving providers for the COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

