(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a car fire at 3235 North El Paso Street, north of East Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs.

CSFD tweeted about the car fire at 3:51 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, and asked the public to avoid the area.

Fire crews immediately began to extinguish the fire as seen in the video player above.