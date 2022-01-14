WATCH: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office releases dramatic video of Marshall Fire response

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage captured by deputies during the Marshall Fire.

YouTube videos show deputies performing door-to-door evacuations, helping residents gather their belongings and animals, evacuating stores, and driving through heavy smoke and fire.

Several videos show deputies ushering people into their cars and shouting directions of travel. The video below shows a deputy inside Superior’s Costco shouting for people to evacuate as flames approach the back of the store.

Go toward Denver! Evacuate now! Leave your stuff! BOULDER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE deputy

Another video shows the moment deputies free several horses from a barn as the fire draws closer.

Another video titled “Driving Through the Marshall Fire at Night” shows flames enveloping trees, embers leaping from the ground, and smoke pouring from all directions.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office warned viewers the videos may be difficult to watch. You can find all of the videos on the sheriff’s office YouTube page.