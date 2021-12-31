Watch: Boulder County officials to provide update on fires burning in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County officials will provide a news briefing on the Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire at 10 a.m. Friday at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Headquarters.

The Marshall Fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday and spread quickly throughout the day, reaching around 1,600 acres by the evening and destroying hundreds of homes. The Middle Fork Fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m., but according to officials, it was attacked quickly and under monitoring by late afternoon with no structures reported lost.

Media briefing today 12/31 on #MarshallFire & #MiddleforkFire at Boulder County Sheriff's HQ (5600 Flatiron Pkwy) at 10 am MT: https://t.co/BJ6uv4KKBU…. Live stream will be on https://t.co/IXbPdHdWb2. Boulder County will NOT be doing live interviews before then. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 31, 2021

The update will be live-streamed on this page.