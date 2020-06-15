WATCH: Bear spotted in neighborhood just east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife of the Southeast Region received several calls early Monday afternoon, after neighbors just east of downtown Colorado Springs noticed a bear walking through their yards.

A CPW spokesperson said the bear did not appear aggressive, and that the animal may have traveled into the neighborhood after venturing away from nearby Monument Creek. The spokesperson said it is not uncommon for bears to travel a bit to look for food.

People in the area were told to remove food items from outside and go into their homes.

The spokesperson said CPW agents would monitor the bear which, at one point, climbed into a tree on Dale Street, and make sure it left safely.

According to Parks and Wildlife:

Bear attacks are actually very rare. A bear generally will not attack a human unless it feels threatened or provoked, so stay calm. If the bear has not seen you, move away, talking aloud as you back away so that the bear knows you are present. Back away from the bear slowly while facing towards it. Avoid direct eye contact with the bear, as this may be perceived as a threat. Give the bear plenty of room to escape. Don’t run or make any sudden movements. You cannot outrun a bear, and this may prompt the bear to give chase. Do not climb a tree. If all else fails and the bear attacks you, fight back. However, do not make the first attack, because more often than not you can escape the situation without any aggression. You do not want to try to fight a bear. Colorado Park and Wildlife Department

>>TAP HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT LIVING WITH BEARS