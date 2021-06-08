WANTED: Suspect who allegedly shot an off-duty Pueblo firefighter Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are asking for help searching for a suspect involved in shooting an off-duty firefighter on Sunday.

On June 6, 2021 at approximately 12:25 a.m., Pueblo police officers responded to an address in the 100 block of N. Main Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation was initiated, and it was discovered that the gunshot victim was an off-duty Pueblo firefighter who was with a group of off-duty coworkers. While standing outside of a building in the 100 block of N. Main Street, the (eventual) gunshot victim witnessed one or more individuals harassing a homeless man who was apparently experiencing some sort of mental health issue. After coming to the homeless man’s aid, the individuals who were harassing him reportedly left

the immediate area and the eventual gunshot victim returned to his original location.

A short time later, an individual fired several rounds in the victim’s direction from a sedan that was parked outside of a nearby establishment. The victim was struck once in the leg.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department identified the shooting suspect as 41-year-old Esteban Gallegos. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Gallegos for one count of 1st-degree assault and eight counts of attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives believe that the vehicle involved in this

incident is a 90s model Buick product.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police

If you have any information about this incident, including the whereabouts of Gallegos or the suspect vehicle, please call Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.