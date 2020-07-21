WANTED: Police say a Pueblo man killed and dismembered roommate’s dogs

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Animal Control Officers and detectives are investigating a felony animal abuse case where the suspect, 30-year-old Matthew Stephen Dieringer from Pueblo, is accused of killing two of his roommate’s dogs.

Dieringer is alleged to have beaten to death the victim’s brown, 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog “Suka” and also to have killed and dismembered the victim’s other black dog, “Hayoka.” A necropsy confirmed Suka died of blunt trauma.

Suka

Hayoka Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Police are actively looking for Dieringer. Dieringer was last seen in the Manitou Springs area and has an active felony warrant for two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a class six felony. He may have dyed his hair a darker color.

If you see Dieringer, do not approach him; call law enforcement. If you have any more information on this case or any details about Dieringer’s whereabouts, please contact Officer Trixie Hudspeth at 719-687-9652.