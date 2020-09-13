Wanted man taken into custody in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Just after noon on Saturday, Colorado State Patrol and El Paso County notified Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office that they were looking for people involved in a possible carjacking.

Officials believed the suspects were in a truck on Overton Road was southwest of I-25 and Purcell Blvd. Deputies were dispatched to the area one of them came across two people walking.

When a deputy made contact the two of them took off one was a man that had a firearm. Officials believe the woman got away into the riverbed.

The man ran and hid next to a tree behind a hill and the sheriff’s SWAT team along with Pueblo Police and State patrol set up a perimeter.

He turned himself over to the police around 5:20 peacefully.