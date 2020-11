WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump Thursday intensified his effort to challenge the results of the election, sending his lawyer out to argue that widespread fraud is the reason he lost, and inviting Republican lawmakers from a state he is contesting to a meeting at the White House Friday.

But alleging fraud is different from proving it. There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in any state, according to officials at both the state and federal levels. In addition, a series of cases filed by the Trump campaign have been dismissed for lack of evidence.