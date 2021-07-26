Walsenburg man killed in Pueblo County crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 165 in Pueblo County Monday.

Around 7 a.m. CSP was called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 165 near milepost 29. The reporting party noted that the car came to rest in the grass next to the ENT Credit Union on Mt. Baldy Dr. and that the driver was unresponsive.

Troopers determined that a 41-year-old man from Walsenburg had been pronounced dead by rescue personnel.

According to CSP, Troopers determined the 2012 Toyota Tundra, was eastbound on Highway 165 when the driver lost control in a curve, traveled off the north side of the roadway, and rolling multiple times. Alcohol intoxication is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in this crash.