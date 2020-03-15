Walmart temporarily shortens hours due to outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS– Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. until further notice, starting Sunday March 15.
The company said, “This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”
Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.
Walmart says employees will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and their supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.
Walmart says they have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support employees during this time.
To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country.Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.