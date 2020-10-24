Walk The Vote parade happening Sunday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Sunday, October 25, voters of all ages, backgrounds and party affiliations in Colorado Springs will participate in a #walkthevote parade to personally deliver their ballot to the ballot box safely, securely and without the need to wait in a long line.

The parade will begin at 115 E Platte Ave at 12:00 p.m.

The lively parade is designed to encourage early voting and celebrate community and political engagement.

Anyone wishing to join the walk or find out more details, can visit wewalkthevote.com. 

