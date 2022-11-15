(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl while she was working at a Walgreens on the city’s west side.

The trial date for 28-year-old Joshua Johnson was set for March 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. by 4th Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley.

The defense for Johnson entered a not guilty plea, and Johnson, who faces a first-degree murder charge, was present in court.

During the arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15, both the defense and protection also agreed upon a motions hearing set for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 9 a.m. followed by a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

On June 11, 2022, Johnson was arrested after the body of Riley Whitelaw was found in a breakroom at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard, where she and Johnson both worked.