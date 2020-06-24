Waldo Canyon Fire: 8 years since the smoke settled

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire scorched through the west side of the city changing Colorado Springs forever.

At approximately noon on Saturday, June 23rd, 2012, it was reported that a fire had begun in the Pike National Forest, approximately three miles west of the City of Colorado Springs, and to the north of Highway 24 in El Paso County.







On June 26th, the fire burned into the City destroying 346 homes and damaging many others. The fire burned 18,247 acres over 18 days and was reported as fully contained on July 10th, 2012.

At the time, the Waldo Canyon Fire was the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives as a result of the fire.







STATEMENT FROM COLORADO SPRINGS FIRE DEPARTMENT:

“We will always remember that day. As we look back 8 years ago today, we remember the losses our City endured, but also we learned that our City can bounce back from tragedy. We are proud to be your fire department and know that we are here protecting you.”







CSFD and CSPD safely evacuated approximately 26,000 residents on June 26th, while effectively fighting a fast-moving conflagration fire in the WUI, protecting and saving 82% of the homes in the direct impact area.

The scars of the fire remain till this day but now folks across Colorado Springs are determined to re-build Waldo Canyon. Since September 2018, multiple community partners, including the US Forest Service have come together to make a plan for the corridor.