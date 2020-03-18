Wait times surge for firearm background checks in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said it is seeing a surge in background checks for firearms and is implementing changes to meet the demand.

Colorado Springs gun store owners tell FOX21 Digital NOW that last week, it only took 15 minutes to get a background check approved through CBI.

Now, they say it can take anywhere from four to six days. Store owners have piles of guns waiting for approval to get picked up from customers.

CBI says 14,000 background checks for firearms transfers were received in the last week, as compared to approximately 7,000 checks conducted in the same timeframe last year.

Local store owners tell FOX21 the demand has created a queue of almost 7,000 checks awaiting processing.

Specialty Sports say it has up to 700 guns waiting for background check approval, and customers are experiencing a four day waiting period.

“Seen a lot of people with the N-95 type masks on. People are very anxious, they are worried, and we’re seeing lots of people who have never bought firearms before buying firearms because they are worried about the future,” said Jeff Lepp, CEO of Specialty Sports in Colorado Springs.

Although gun store owners say the surge is bringing in business, their stock is okay – for now.

“We have people coming from everywhere in the state to here. Because we’re one of the only places in the state where you can get anything. Most of the retail stores in the state have virtually no ammunition at all – if any,” he explained.

Paul Paradis, owner of Paradise Sales, is seeing the same surge in his store, but encourages new gun owners to seek adequate training.

“If you’re a new firearms buyer, think about getting new training first. Take a seriously good course – not one of these quickie things where you don’t really learn. Make your decisions with knowledge, not fear,” Paradis said.

Paradise Sales customers are awaiting background checks, which have been submitted Saturday.

As of Wednesday, those background checks have not been approved – due to the surge.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation has implemented the following changes to address the high volume of background check requests for firearms transfers:

Expanding internal InstaCheck hours of operation. (Public hours of operation remain 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; however, examiners are working outside of those hours to reduce the queue.)

Cross-training specialized CBI staff members to assist in the background check process off-site to help ensure social distancing related to COVID-19.

Retasking employees to InstaCheck who had recently accepted new assignments in other CBI sections.

Making some modifications to the submission process for background checks.

CBI says, ” While the turnaround time remains within the three business-day period required through federal regulations, the current wait time is approaching two days. Prior to this recent surge, the wait times for firearms background checks for Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) and their customers ranged between five and eight minutes.”