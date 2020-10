COLORADO SPRINGS– Halloween, according to Wag N Wash can be a stressful time for pets.

While the holiday will look a bit different, pets will likely still be anxious with all of the activity outside of the house.

From scary and unknown costumes to strangers coming and going from the house, the constant door bell ringing and noise will cause stress to our furry friends.

From products to help with anxiety to Halloween treats, Wag N Wash has you covered.