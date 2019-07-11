Volunteers transform empty site at Salvation Army Center on Yuma Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Salvation Army Center on Yuma Street was transformed on Thursday, thanks to The Home Depot Foundation, in partnership with KaBoom! and the Salvation Army.

More than 350 volunteers came to together to turn an empty site into two kid-designed projects: a state-of-the-art playground and a basketball court.

The project is part of a 500-million dollar nationwide commitment by the Home Depot Foundation to improve the lives of military families and their communities.

Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than 300-million dollars in veteran causes and improved more than 43,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,200 cities.