Volunteers needed during coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has shared over fifteen ways you can volunteer your time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The in-person volunteer opportunities are with organizations that are identified as “critical businesses” according to Public Health Order 20-24 signed by Governor Jared Polis.

The CDPHE says these organizations are taking measures to prioritize the health and safety of volunteers helping to support their critical services.

Volunteer Opportunities (Local & immediate need)

>>For more information on the coronavirus and how you can reduce your risk, click here.