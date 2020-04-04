Volunteers needed during coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has shared over fifteen ways you can volunteer your time during the coronavirus pandemic.
The in-person volunteer opportunities are with organizations that are identified as “critical businesses” according to Public Health Order 20-24 signed by Governor Jared Polis.
The CDPHE says these organizations are taking measures to prioritize the health and safety of volunteers helping to support their critical services.
Volunteer Opportunities (Local & immediate need)
- Catholic Charities (719–866-6559 or VolunteerOffice@ccharitiescc.org)
- Care and Share
- Colorado Springs Promise Food Distribution (April 2nd and 9th)
- Crossfire Ministries (Drivers needed)
- Crossfire Ministries (Food pantry)
- Citizen’s Project- (email joy@citizensproject.org for virtual opportunities to help with Census 2020)
- Donate Blood
- Early Connections (volunteer from home opportunity)
- Emergency Disaster Relief Volunteer
- Foster or adopt an animal
- Medical Reserve Corps of El Paso County
- Partners in Housing
- Salvation Army
- Silver Key
- United Way (ongoing opportunities)
