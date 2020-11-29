Volunteers come together to help veteran decorate home for Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS – Jacob Lewis, a holiday light expert, volunteered his Saturday to help a couple who couldn’t continue to decorate their home this year because of health issues.

According to Lewis he said he decided to step up to help after seeing this post on the Nextdoor app:

“No lights this year 😥. Hey everyone, I’ve decorated our house heavily since we had it built in 2003. It was visible from Marksheffel before construction blocked the view. I run lights from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. This year has been rough as everyone knows, however, my wife had Stage 4 breast cancer as well and I don’t have the time or energy to light up our neighborhood. People have left notes and my grown kids call me the King of Christmas. Sadly, my kids live on the East Coast and I am the only help for my wife. I’m constantly tired and afraid I’d fall off the roof or a ladder. So I’m sorry there are no lights this year. It makes me sad but I can’t risk my life (I’m a 60-year-old disabled Veteran), nor afford to hire the help. Maybe next year. Love to you all!” -Thomas family

