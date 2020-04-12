Volunteers bring parade of hope to local senior care communities

COLORADO SPRINGS – It was all about honking for hope on Saturday, after nearly a dozen cars paraded through Colorado Springs in front of senior living centers to show their support during the stay-at-home order.

Officials have stated multiple times that seniors are at high risk of having complications with the coronavirus. So dozens of senior care centers have put rules into place. Some of those are no longer allowing visitors and others have their residents confined to their rooms for safety.

“It really did mean something to them. To have someone pay attention to them during this time that is so difficult,” Charlotte Long, the Regional Development Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association said.

Long with a group of volunteers by her side drove in their cars with signs, honking and waving in front of 10 different senior care centers.

“They are shut in and they arent getting any visitors they are stuck in their rooms,” Long said.

Long said she hoped the signs would bring smiles to those living in the centers. She said several people came to their windows or out on their patios to watch the parade go by.

She said she hopes this isn’t the last time they host this type of parade during the stay-at-home order.

“Being able to add a light to someone’s day is important, when we know these are such tough times for everyone,” Long said.

If you’d like to get involved on the next parade you can contact Long via email at clong@alz.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association is available for anyone that has questions, needs resources or just someone to talk to. They can be reached at 800-272-3900 24 by 7 or at alz.org.