COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Coin & Money Show is visiting Colorado Springs, putting more than $100 Million rare and historic coins on display.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went to The Broadmoor to check it out and previewed what to expect. The Show is taking place March 10 – March 12, 2022 inside Broadmoor Hall, and you can find more information, here.

The National Coin & Money Show will also feature items from the “The Medal in America” exhibit, which just opened to the public inside the ANA Money Museum in Colorado Springs.