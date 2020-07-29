Virtual town hall about possible plastic bag fee

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night to discuss a plastic bag fee.

City Council Member Yolanda Avila has proposed a 10 cent per plastic bag fee (this would not apply to paper bags) asking City Council to refer the item to the November 2020 ballot.

In the proposal, the City would receive 60 percent of the bag fee and 40 percent would be retained by the business. The City would use revenue from the fee for funding Citywide cleanup events in the City’s parks, rights-of-way and other public properties, educational activities related to the environment, programs and infrastructure to reduce waste, and mitigation of the effects of waste in the City’s public spaces.

The public is invited to attend but must register to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. using Microsoft Teams by emailing Carly.Hoff@coloradosprings.gov.

Timeline:

June 22 nd – Introduced at Council Work Session

– Introduced at Council Work Session July 29 th – Virtual Town Hall (Public Comment)

– Virtual Town Hall (Public Comment) August 11th – Item will be on Regular Agenda (Public Comment & Vote of Council)

The proposed Plastic Bag Fee will appear on the regular council agenda (August 11th). At this regular council meeting, the council would need to vote in favor to refer the Plastic Bag Fee ballot question on the November 2020 ballot.

If the council does vote in favor of this, it would then go to a vote of the City of Colorado Springs citizens for the November 2020 Ballot. If the citizens voted in favor of the fee, it would go into effect in July 2021.

An EPA study in 2017 shows that 3,010,000 (3.01 million tons) of plastic bags, sacks and wraps were thrown in the landfill in the U.S. Only 9.4 percent of plastic bags, sacks and wraps were recycled in 2017.

This recycling rate is due to the fact that generally, plastic bags and wraps can not go in a curbside recycling bin, according to the EPA.

Plastic bags are not the only problem, 26.8 million tons of plastic materials were thrown in the landfill in 2017.

It’s important to check with your local recycling provider first to be certain. Do not put items in your recycling bin unless you know they are accepted.

