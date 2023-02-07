(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Vineland Middle School in Pueblo County School District 70, hosted a food truck festival and bingo night on Thursday, Feb. 2 to raise money for the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

As part of the school fundraiser, local food trucks and the community were invited out to Vineland Middle School to support the great cause. Student Council developed the entire idea as part of a service project.

“I think one of the most important things they get out of this is learning that you don’t have to wait to a certain age or a certain position to be a positive force in your community. You can change your community at any point in time and contribute and create positive outcomes,” said Amy Bulman, a Teacher at Vineland Middle School.

In total, the event raised over $500 for Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, which equates to more than 2,000 meals for our community members in need.