Vikings’ Dennison out as OL coach after refusing COVID-19 vaccine: report

This is a 2019 photo of Rick Dennison of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. According to reports, Dennison is out as Vikings coach after refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo)

UNDATED (KXRM) — Rick Dennison is out as Vikings offensive line coach and run game coordinator after refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Dennison, who was hired to that position before the 2019 season, would be entering his 27th season as an NFL coach. He was with the Denver Broncos coaching staff from 1995-2009 in various positions before returning as Denver’s offensive coordinator during the 2015-16 seasons.

He was also with the Broncos as a player for nine seasons (1982-90).