Vigils held across the city of Boulder in honor of the lives lost during Monday’s shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — On Wednesday, the Boulder community hosted prayer and candlelight vigils days after a gunman opened fire and killed ten people at a King Soopers store.

Several vigils were held across the city with people grieving family members, friends, and loved ones.

A candlelight vigil was held outside the Boulder County courthouse, with more than 100 people in attendance.

“You know many of my roommates were talking among each other, saying if our days had gone different that we could no longer be here,” said Alex Tocco, who lives in Boulder.

Tocco was among the many musicians who played somber music as people mourned and came together.

“I think it’s a way every human can connect with another human. It’s a universal language,” said Colwyn Morgan, who lives in Boulder.

Churches across Boulder also opened their doors to people and displayed pictures of all ten victims.

“You always hear about it, but it’s surreal when it happens in your house and in your community,” said Marissa Arden, who lives in Boulder.

Another candlelight vigil will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Fairview High School, hosted by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.