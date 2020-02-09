EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A large crowd gathered in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood Saturday at dusk for a candlelight prayer vigil for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

HAPPENING NOW: a candlelight prayer vigil is being held for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. It’s been just shy of two weeks since he went missing.

Hundreds of people are here in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. There is still no update on the search for him. #GannonStauch @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/P8UWYwUMKg — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) February 9, 2020

Gannon went missing on Jan. 27. Search teams and investigators have been working despite cold temperatures for 12 days straight.

The community has come out in support of the 11-year-old displaying ribbons, hanging bows and turning on lights throughout the neighborhood, all in Gannon’s favorite color: blue.

The candles are lit and most everyone here is wearing some shade of blue for Gannon. #GannonStauch #candlelightvigil #GANNONSTRONG @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/bBplrlhaZb — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) February 9, 2020

Gannon’s family spoke out in a Youtube video earlier this week.

Gannon’s mom was at the vigil surrounded my supporters.

Gannon’s mom leaving the candlelight vigil early… very emotional as family and friends surround her. #GANNONSTRONG #GannonStauch @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/zplr0OcLcn — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) February 9, 2020

The community has called in hundreds of tips all still with no sign of Gannon.

