EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A large crowd gathered in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood Saturday at dusk for a candlelight prayer vigil for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
Gannon went missing on Jan. 27. Search teams and investigators have been working despite cold temperatures for 12 days straight.
The community has come out in support of the 11-year-old displaying ribbons, hanging bows and turning on lights throughout the neighborhood, all in Gannon’s favorite color: blue.
Gannon’s family spoke out in a Youtube video earlier this week.
Gannon’s mom was at the vigil surrounded my supporters.
The community has called in hundreds of tips all still with no sign of Gannon.
