Video shows young man kicking and punching dog in the face

COLORADO SPRINGS — A video has gone viral on Facebook Tuesday, showing a person kicking and punching a dog in the face in Colorado Springs.

Neighbors said they had had enough and turned to social media to seek help. They believe its owners are abusing the animal.

In the video, a young man is kicking and punching the white dog, who is tied to a tree, multiple times. He also lights fireworks near the dog’s face in the presence of a child.

The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region confirms to FOX21 News that there is an open and ongoing investigation into the situation. They would not say where the dog currently is located, but that they are gathering evidence.

This video has sparked many people to reach out to surrounding animal shelters, animal control, and police to send help.

The neighbor who posted the video said the dog is about ten years old and believed to be a pitbull. The neighbor also said she has video proof of the person giving the dog liquor as well.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the video was shared more than 400 times.

Here is another video of the same dog reportedly being left out in the cold with no shelter, food, or water. A different neighbor posted this video to Facebook on Tuesday too.

The neighbor who posted the above video wrote that she was tired of watching the abuse that happens to the dog and said this was mild. The neighbor went on to report that the dog had been left outside for 14 hours tied to a tree. According to the neighbor, she brought the dog food, water and a blanket.

The neighbors have said they reported this dog and the owners to authorities on multiple occasions.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will work to learn more about this incident.