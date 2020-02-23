Video shows snowmobiler partially buried in Colorado avalanche

LEADVILLE, Colo (KDVR) — Video released by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows a close call involving two snowmobilers in the high country.

The video, reportedly taken February 11th, shows two snowmobilers triggering an avalanche in Birdseye Gulch near Leadville, according to the CAIC.

The 1st snowmobiler is able to escape, but the 2nd is caught in an avalanche, which carries him down the mountain.

“It’s really quite terrifying,” says CAIC Director Ethan Greene. “Fortunately, the fellow that was caught in the avalanche ends up with his head above the snow.”

Most of the state remains in low to moderate avalanche danger as of Saturday night, but those conditions could change over the weekend.

“There’s a lot of places where you can recreate,” he says. “But there’s still places where you can trigger pretty dangerous avalanches, and in some places we’re seeing quite large and unsurvivable ones.”

Greene says extended, heavy snow in certain areas has settled on top of weak layers closer to the ground.

“They’re not leaping out at you saying be careful, run and hide. They’re lurking below the surface, and they’re only rearing their heads in specific times and places,” he says.

Greene recommends checking the state’s avalanche forecast before venturing out, and says never cross uncertain terrain in groups.

“We always encourage people to travel one at a time in avalanche terrain,” he says. “You want to have as many people available for a rescue as possible if you need one.”

Last week, two people were killed in an avalanche while snowbiking near Vail.