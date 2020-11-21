Video shows fight in drive-thru line at new Aurora In-N-Out

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Video posted to social media Friday shows a fight in the drive-thru line at the new In-N-Out Burger in Aurora.

The footage shows several people involved in the fight.

The woman who recorded the video said the fight started because someone allegedly tried to cut the line.

The Aurora restaurant opened Friday and is one of several planned around the Denver area. A location also opened in Colorado Springs.

The In-N-Out is located near East Alameda Avenue and Interstate 225 at the Town Center at Aurora mall.

According to the Aurora Police Department, customers were waiting 14 hours to be served.