(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says northbound I-25 has been closed due to a semi-truck near the 86-mile marker seven miles south of Pueblo on Sunday morning, Oct. 29.

This is between the Brantzwell Exit 83 and Exit 87 Verde Road. According to CSP, the road has been closed due to the accident since 11:00 a.m. this morning.

A FOX21 viewer sent us this video of the 18-wheeler on its side.