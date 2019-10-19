VIDEO: Security Guard/Coach disarms school gunman with hug in Oregon

CNN/ FOX– Video released Friday shows the emotional moment a student entered the high school with a gun, only to be disarmed by a security guard/ football coach.

The incident occured at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon back in May.

Investigators say student, Angel Granados-Diaz, then 18-years-old, entered the building with a gun, and went into a classroom.

Keanon Lowe, the heroic security guard/football coach lunged for the gun when Granados-Diaz walked into the classroom and he was able to disarm him.

Lowe walks back out into the hallway where he hands off the gun to another staff member as he embraces Granados-Diaz.

Investigators say student, Angel Granados-Diaz, 18, was having a mental health crisis and didn’t intend to hurt anyone but himself.

Police say the gun had one round in it.

Lowe, a former Oregon Ducks player, said he felt compassion for the teen.

Earlier this month, Granados-Diaz who is now 19, pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced three years of probation.

The District Attorney’s office said as part of the deal, he will receive immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment.