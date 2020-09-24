VIDEO: Person detained after driving through protest downtown; no injuries reported

DENVER (KDVR) — A person was detained Wednesday night after driving into a group of protesters outside the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver, police said.

The incident occurred on Lincoln Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Video from SkyFOX shows protesters gathered directly in front of a silver SUV. The driver moves slightly forward, and then accelerates quickly through the protesters. Another SUV then tries to block the silver SUV before it turns left onto Colfax Avenue.

DPD officers then pulled the silver SUV driver over at Colfax and Broadway.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

The driver is a male. His name and age have not been released.