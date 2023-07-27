(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — New video shows the end of a police chase that happened in Fountain after a man allegedly robbed an Advanced Auto Parts, pointed a gun at employees, and was driving recklessly through the city, according to the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

27-year-old Levi Jolliff allegedly robbed the auto parts store and was driving recklessly with a teenage girl in the car. You can see in the video below, sent in by a FOX21 viewer, the moments of the arrest after officers conducted a pit maneuver to stop Jolliff.

Courtesy: Brenna Cherie McLeran

Jolliff was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on multiple charges, including Motor Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Eluding, and several other charges.

FPD said no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.