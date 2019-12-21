VIDEO: Cruise shops collide in Cozumel, Mexico

CNN — Dramatic video shows a cruise ship while trying to dock in Cozumel, Mexico.

An eyewitness shot video of the accident involving Carnival Glory (seen pulling in) and the Carnival Legend (which was already docked).

Six passengers were injured in the Friday morning crash.

Passengers on the shop describe the accident as feeling like normal sea motion.

They say an announcement on the Legend blamed currents for the crash.

A similar announcement on the Glory reportedly said high winds contributed.

White Carnival Cruise Lines initially said both ships were expected to continue their itineraries as planned.

The company announced late Friday that the Carnival Glory would be returning to its homeport of New Orleans.