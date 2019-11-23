VIDEO: Boy breaks down after using special glasses to see color for the first time

FOX — An emotional moment for 12-year old Jonathan Jones was caught on camera Thursday.

Jonathan Jones, who lives in Minnesota, is severely colorblind.

When his class at school started to learn about his deficiency, the principal, who is also colorblind, passed Jonathan his glasses.

Jonathan was able to see color for the very first time, overwhelming him with tears of joy!

He was surrounded by his family members and classmates during the emotional moment.

His mother started a Go-Fund-Me page to raise money to buy Jonathan his own pair.

They exceeded the goal in just one day, and are now going to use the funds to buy other colorblind children the same glasses.

Video courtesy: Instagram @thecarolejones