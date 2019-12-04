VIDEO: Arrest of suspects involved in a Colorado Springs police chase

COLORADO SPRINGS — A police chase ended with a man and women in handcuffs Tuesday night around 10 p.m. in northeast Colorado Springs.

The chase ended on North Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive. Witnesses saw multiple officers pull guns on the man who finally surrendered to officers.

Trooper Josh Lewis said a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop around 9:38 p.m. and the suspects fled. A chase ended with the trooper making a maneuver to stop the suspect’s car.

There was damage to the suspect’s car and state troopers cruiser. No one was seriously injured.

Colorado Springs and Colorado State Patrol responded. They have asked drivers to avoid the area for the night.

Witnesses explained when a police cruiser bumped the suspect’s car the vehicle went over the median into the northbound lane then came to halt back in the southbound lane. The suspect also ran over a speed limit sign.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Colorado State Patrol called Colorado Springs Police for assistance for the chase.

Stay with FOX21 News for the latest on the arrest.