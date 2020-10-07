Victims in plane crash near Telluride identified as Florida newlyweds

A San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the Telluride airport following the crash. Credit: SMCSO

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The two people killed in a plane crash near Telluride on Monday were identified as a newlywed couple from Florida.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the victims have been identified as Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife, Lindsey Vogelaar, 33. They were both from Port Orange, Florida.

About 12:45 p.m. Monday, the couple departed Telluride Airport in a privately owned Beechcraft Bonanza. It crashed about 10-15 minutes later in Ingram Basin east of the town.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple was heading back to Florida with a potential refueling stop in Oklahoma.

“The two had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding (held Oct. 1) and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for their friends and families to follow. Both worked in the airline industry; he was a United Airlines pilot and a flight instructor,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.