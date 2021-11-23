Victims in Memorial Park skate park shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Sunday, Nov. 20, around 7:14 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report that a shooting had taken place near the skate park in Memorial Park.

Officers found two injured male individuals suffering from gunshot wounds as well as one deceased juvenile male. The two injured parties, one adult and one juvenile, were transported to a hospital where the adult victim died from his injures. The juvenile victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment.



Detectives with CSPD’s Homicide / Assault Unit are investigating the case. No arrests have been made at this time.

On Monday, Nov. 22, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano. Both victims are related and are Colorado Springs residents.

Their deaths are the 37th and 38th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated 36 homicides at this time last year.



Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.