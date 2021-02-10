Victims and suspect of the triple-homicide suicide identified in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The names of the four people who died in Colorado Springs last Wednesday evening during a triple homicide-suicide has been released.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as 20-year-old Joseph Viera, 19-year-old Pheonix Vigil, and 17-year-old Sylvio Anglada. They also identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tristan Griffin.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a fourplex on Loomis Avenue, north of Fort Carson. When deputies arrived, they found three people dead and one injured. The injured person was taken to the hospital, where they died Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating this as a Domestic Violence incident.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666.