(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect allegedly wanted in connection to a July shooting in downtown Colorado Springs where a woman was shot in the neck while driving, was taken into custody earlier this month in Oklahoma.

On Monday, July 10, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) obtained a felony arrest warrant for James Andrew Boswell for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Since then, members of the Assault Unit, Armed Violent Offenders Unit, and the Fugitive Unit have been actively searching for Boswell.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 CSPD detectives confirmed that Bowell was taken into custody in Oklahoma by the Mannford Police Department on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to police, Boswell failed to stop for Mannford officers after allegedly committing a traffic violation when a pursuit ensued before Boswell lost control and crashed into a field.

After a brief foot chase, Boswell was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident in Colorado Springs happened on Saturday, July 1 when CSPD was called to a shooting downtown. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the neck while driving her vehicle. She was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said Boswell, the passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a firearm and was detained by police. CSPD said with no information on who shot the victim, Boswell was released.

The next day on Sunday, July 2, the Assault Unit took over the investigation and CSPD said that detectives were able to determine that Boswell had intentionally shot the victim.