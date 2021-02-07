Victim shot during carjacking in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in a carjacking early Sunday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Antero Apartments, near S Academy Blvd and E Fountain Blvd.

Police say the victim was shot during a carjacking after a struggle ensued.

The suspects left the area in the victim’s car, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Colorado Springs Police say the investigation is ongoing.