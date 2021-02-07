Victim shot during carjacking in Colorado Springs

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
carjacking police line do not cross crime graphic carjacked

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in a carjacking early Sunday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Antero Apartments, near S Academy Blvd and E Fountain Blvd.

Police say the victim was shot during a carjacking after a struggle ensued.

The suspects left the area in the victim’s car, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Colorado Springs Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local