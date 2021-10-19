Victim of gunshot wound found in car identified, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 16, around 8:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a traffic crash at the intersection of Bonfoy Avenue and E. Boulder Street.

The adult male driver of one vehicle was found with a gunshot wound and was unresponsive, and despite medical intervention, he was announced dead at the scene. No other individuals were injured because of the crash.



Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation at the scene and found that before the crash occurred, the driver had been shot in the 400 block of Bonfoy Avenue.



On Sunday, Oct. 17, an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was obtained for 23-

year-old Cameron Ukaeje of Colorado Springs. With the Tactical Enforcement Unit, Ukaeje was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.



On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the

deceased male and identified him to be 24-year-old Efrain Archuleta of Colorado Springs.



Archuleta’s death is the 31st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.



Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs

Police Department at (719) 444-7000.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.