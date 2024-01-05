(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) identified the pedestrian of a December hit-and-run crash, who later died of her injuries at the hospital.

CSPD said on Monday, Dec. 11 the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and identified the pedestrian as 84-year-old Dolores Holler.

The crash happened just before 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at the intersection of Airport and Chelton Roads. The investigation showed that Holler was crossing Airport heading to the north and may not have been in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, while the vehicle was traveling west on Airport and continued driving.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.