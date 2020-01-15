Victim links man to downtown Colorado Springs stabbing spree

COLORADO SPRINGS — A victim from the stabbing spree early Monday morning said 38-year-old Rene Leopold Miller’s mugshot was the man who stabbed him and many others.

According to court documents, Miller faces 6 counts of attempted murder, along with counts of assault and felony menacing. CSPD has not released the suspect’s name.

Miller is being held in the Criminal Justice Center on $50,000 bond.

Miller will have a video hearing on Wednesday afternoon and his first court appearance is set for January 23.

Police said a suspect stabbed 8 people. Two people still remain hospitalized. According to Lt. James Sokolik, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The rampage started around 1:30 a.m. and ended about 40 minutes later when the suspect was restrained by some victims.