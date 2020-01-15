Victim links man to downtown Colorado Springs stabbing spree

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — A victim from the stabbing spree early Monday morning said 38-year-old Rene Leopold Miller’s mugshot was the man who stabbed him and many others.

According to court documents, Miller faces 6 counts of attempted murder, along with counts of assault and felony menacing. CSPD has not released the suspect’s name.

Miller is being held in the Criminal Justice Center on $50,000 bond.

Miller will have a video hearing on Wednesday afternoon and his first court appearance is set for January 23.

Police said a suspect stabbed 8 people. Two people still remain hospitalized. According to Lt. James Sokolik, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The rampage started around 1:30 a.m. and ended about 40 minutes later when the suspect was restrained by some victims.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local