(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle involved.

CSPD said on Thursday, Sept. 21 at around 2 a.m. police were informed of a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle, near the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard. Police said the pedestrian identified as 47-year-old Tawnya Wever of Colorado Springs died on the scene and the vehicle had left the area.

Evidence indicated the vehicle was a black 2019-2021 Honda Passport, and may have damage to its front end. Police said the vehicle was last seen driving east on Fountain Blvd. towards Jet Wing Drive.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is asking for the community’s help in locating the vehicle or identifying the driver. If you have any information regarding the Honda Passport, please call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

CSPD said this crash was the 34 fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. This time last year there were 41 fatal crashes.